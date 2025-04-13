Onana dropped from Man Utd squad to face Newcastle - Capital Sports
2RWP1D0 Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana appears dejected after they concede the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany. Picture date: Wednesday September 20, 2023. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

Onana dropped from Man Utd squad to face Newcastle

Published

MANCHESTER, England, April 13, 2025 – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been left out of Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

Onana was at fault for both Lyon goals in his side’s 2-2 draw in the Europa League on Thursday – a day after he had been called “one of the worst goalkeepers” in United’s history by former Red Devils player Nemanja Matic.

Sources confirmed Onana has been omitted from Ruben Amorim’s squad for the game at St James’ Park to allow the Cameroon international to “rest and disconnect”.

It is expected he will be in contention to face Lyon in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday and has been assured the change is not regarded as permanent.

Since the start of last season Onana has made eight errors leading to goals in all competitions, the most of any keeper playing for a Premier League club.

Amorim defended the 29-year-old after the performance against Lyon, saying he had made more mistakes this season than Onana.

