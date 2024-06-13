How You Can Win Ksh 500,000 from the Euro 2024 Matches - Capital Sports
How You Can Win Ksh 500,000 from the Euro 2024 Matches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – As the Euro 2024 approaches, betting enthusiasts have a new reason to get excited.

Maybets has launched an exciting promotion that offers customers a chance to win up to Ksh 500,000 by placing bets on Euro 2024 matches

-How to Enter-

To participate, customers need to place a bet of Ksh 49 or more on any Euro 2024 match.

This bet automatically enters them into the draw for the grand prize of Ksh 500,000.

-Additional Prizes-

The promotion doesn’t stop there. Besides the grand prize, Maybets is offering:

– 20 weekly winners will receive Ksh 1,000 each.

– 50 daily winners will win Ksh 500 each.

-Maybets’ Commitment-

Speaking at the launch of the promotion, Maybets CEO Aggrey Sayi emphasized the company’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers.

“This promo is a way of appreciating our customers for making us a number one betting company,” Sayi stated.

He further highlighted that Maybets is dedicated to giving back to the community through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, including road safety initiatives, environment conservation projects, and water drilling efforts.

This promotion not only provides an exciting opportunity for bettors but also reinforces Maybets’ ongoing efforts to support and engage with the community.

So, get ready to place your bets and stand a chance to win big with Maybets during Euro 2024!

