Bankers eye sixth Enterprise Cup crown in crunch final vs Kabras Sugar

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be going for nothing short of a sixth Enterprise Cup title when they face defending champions Kabras Sugar in the final.

KCB’s Martin Owila insists there is no room for error by the bankers and that the five-time Enterprise Cup champions will give everything for their second trophy of the season.

“This is actually the year for us…we are not going into this final with second thoughts. We want to keep on scoring and of course our fans should be excited for what is coming,” Owila said.

It will be a third consecutive meeting for KCB and Kabras in the Enterprise Cup final, with the sugar millers having proven a bitter pill for the bankers to swallow on both occasions.

In 2022, coach Carlos Katywa’s side edged 9-6 to clinch their second-ever title before coming from behind in last year’s final to win 30-27 to successfully defend their crown. KCB coach Curtis Olago (L) and his assistant Dennis Mwanja. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Next weekend’s final promises fireworks with coach Curtis Olago’s side keen to reverse their losing streak against Kabras Sugar.

KCB have so far lost to the sugar millers in their Kenya Cup regular match and final this season, to add to last season’s losses against the champions.

Nonetheless, they can draw inspiration from their never-say-die attitude that propelled them over Kenya Harlequin in their semi-final duel over the weekend.

Quins raced into a 15-0 lead Michael Wamalwa and Darwin Mukidza’s tries allowed them to regain control at the end of the first half — Elvis Namusasi converting successfully on both occasions.

Substitute Austin Sikutwa justified his inclusion to the game with two tries of his own as KCB eventually won 32-18 to secure passage into the final.

Reflecting on the match, Owila admitted their opponents had given them a tough test for which they passed with flying colours. KCB fans follow proceedings of their Enterprise Cup semi-final against Quins. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“I think Quins were prepared for this…just getting us off our territory in terms of those kicks. We didn’t expect but I think we are grateful that we will now be able to work on that. Quick tries from them and we had to compose ourselves and that was because of our preparation. You can see the blend of the team; right now we have a mix of old and young and I think it is very good for us,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, backs coach Mariko Mshila admitted the boys were rusty from the get-go but was nonetheless delighted with their response to the marauding Quins.

“The boys were slow off the blocks but we came out on top. A gruelling game but it’s the first after a while so we expected that,” Mshila said.

He also praised Sikutwa for changing the complexion of the game when he took to the pitch.

“He is a quality player and he stepped up today. With that type of quality, you would expect such a performance from him. We’ll just take stock on Tuesday to see who came through unscathed and then make the team from there,” Mshila added.

In the other semi-final tie, Kabras thrashed 25-time Enterprise Cup champions Nondies 54-8 to make the final.