Shujaa back to World Rugby 7s Series after convincing win over Germany

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – The national men’s rugby 7s team are back in the prestigious World Rugby Sevens Series after beating Germany 33-15 at the promotion playoffs in Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Umeh drew first blood for the Germans in the first minute but Shujaa responded in kind, co-captain Vincent Onyala leading from the front once again with Kenya’s first try in the second minute.

Shujaa’s momentum seemed to wither momentarily after Chrisant Ojwang was sent to the sin bin

The Germans then regained the lead via Niklas Koch before Ojwang redeemed himself at the cusp of halftime by putting the ball over the white chalk after returning to play.

The second half started on a similar see-saw pattern as the first, John Okoth putting his name on the scoreboard with Shujaa’s third try before co-captain Tony Omondi converted.

Maximilian Heid brought the Germans back into the game with their third try although Felix Hufnagel could not convert between the posts.

Substitute George ‘Japolo’ Ooro then created daylight between Shujaa and the Germans, piercing through the opponents’ 22 to add the fourth try.

Kevin Wekesa then added a fifth at the death before Omondi successfully converted to all but confirm Kenya’s place at the creme-de-la-creme of rugby 7s.

The win was also perfect revenge for Shujaa who lost 19-17 to the Germans at the last leg of the Challenger Series in Munich, over a fortnight ago.