Tupo site!  – Ababu takes charge of Sports Ministry from Amina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Ababu Namwamba has officially taken over from Amina Mohamed as Kenya’s new Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and Arts, saying that he is landing on a ‘landmine infested field’.

Using the infamous ‘tupo site’ slogan, Namwamba says he is ready for the task at hand, noting that he will employ an all inclusive approach in his tenure, as he seeks to take the revamped ministry to the next level.

“Tupo site, tuko tayari,” Namwamba said, in a separate interview with Capital Sports and Milele FM. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and predecessor Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “I want to assure all our sportsmen and women that I am here to serve all of them. I will listen to everyone and I will walk with them hand in glove. I will not work alone but we will walk together to take sports back to the top,” said the former Budalangi MP.

Namwamba was handed various reports by outgoing CS Amina Mohamed who said she leaves the ministry proud of her achievements.

“As a ministry, there are so many things we managed to succeed on. We hosted the World Under-20, we had Safari Rally back on the WRC circuit, we also hosted the Ladies European Golf Tour at Vipingo and also the Magical Kenya Open,” she said. Outgoing CS Amina Mohamed with new boss Ababu Namwamba. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and predecessor Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Amina added; “We also managed to streamline issues in our Federations with matters integrity and openness. I am very proud of my time at the Ministry.”

Meanwhile, Namwamba says he looks forward to the work ahead of him.

“If I was given a choice of shoes to walk into, I wouldn’t have chosen any other apart from this. I am ready for this landmine infested space,” Namwamba added. Sports CS Amina Mohamed cuts cake with his predecessor Amina Mohamed. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and predecessor Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Here are more photos from Friday afternoon’s handover ceremony. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and predecessor Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba receives a report from outgoing Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and predecessor Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu