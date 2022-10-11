‘Subaru girl’ Maxine ready for revv off at MMC Bamba Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Young Kenyan lady driver Maxine Wahome is hopeful lady luck will be smiling on her as she eyes a good showing at this Saturday’s Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) Bamba Rally in Kilifi County.

The WRC tier-three (WRC3) champion will be behind the wheel of a Subaru Impreza Group N car and says she is raring to revv off, having driven a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 in her FIA African Rally Championship campaign.

“Preparations are going on as planned. Our team of mechanics have been working round the clock to ensure all is well. It will be good to return to the bucket seat of the Impreza after a good run in Rwanda where we drove the Fiesta,” Maxine, who lies fifth on the Kenya National Rally Championship standings with 57 points, said.

The youngster, who will be navigated by Murage Waigwa, is among a stellar cast of ‘wo(man) and machine’ in the seventh round of the KNRC calendar.

Maxine Wahome in action in a Subaru Impreza during the KNRC rally in Nanyuki. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Karan Patel, currently perched atop the drivers’ log with 167 points, is expected to renew his rivalry with second-placed Jasmeet Chana who only lags behind with six points.

Third-placed Leonard Varese, navigated by Kigondu Kareithi, will be in action in his Toyota Auris 2WD as will be Raaji Bharji who will be driving a Skoda Fabia Rally2.

Reconnaissance for the race and scrutineering checks will be undertaken on Friday at Bamba and Kilifi Mall respectively.

The ceremonial start, finish and prize giving is slated for Bamba Mwezamoyo School on Saturday.

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 6 – NANYUKI RALLY

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DRIVERS

Karan K Patel 167 Jasmeet Chana 161 Leonardo Varese 60 Carl Flash Tundo 59 Maxine Wahome 57 Kush Patel 54 Steve Mwangi 49 Jeremiah Wahome 41 Ghalib Hajee 40 Zameer Verjee 33

CO-DRIVERS