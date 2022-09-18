Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Malkia Strikers players celebrate their win over Serbia 'B'

Kenya

Malkia thrash Serbia ‘B’ in perfect World Championships warm up

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – National women volleyball team Malkia Strikers produced a sizzling, flawless performance, thrashing Serbia’s ‘B’ national team by straight sets in their second and last friendly match in Serbia, before they head for the World Championships.

The Kenyan girls who lost by straight sets to Serbian League champions Red Star Belgrade in their first friendly match on Saturday rose to the occasion, sharpening their rough edges before winning in scores of 25-18, 25-20,25-11.

The girls will now head to Netherlands on Tuesday in high spirits after their convincing win.

Four Kenya players managed to hit double digits with Sharon Chepchumba emerging top scorer with 33 points.

Mercy Moim (19), Noel Murambi (16), and Edith Wisa (14) were the other top performers for Kenya.

Action between Malkia Strikers and Serbia ‘B’

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved