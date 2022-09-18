Malkia thrash Serbia ‘B’ in perfect World Championships warm up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – National women volleyball team Malkia Strikers produced a sizzling, flawless performance, thrashing Serbia’s ‘B’ national team by straight sets in their second and last friendly match in Serbia, before they head for the World Championships.

The Kenyan girls who lost by straight sets to Serbian League champions Red Star Belgrade in their first friendly match on Saturday rose to the occasion, sharpening their rough edges before winning in scores of 25-18, 25-20,25-11.

The girls will now head to Netherlands on Tuesday in high spirits after their convincing win.

Four Kenya players managed to hit double digits with Sharon Chepchumba emerging top scorer with 33 points.

Mercy Moim (19), Noel Murambi (16), and Edith Wisa (14) were the other top performers for Kenya.