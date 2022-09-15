Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eintracht Frankfurt supporters in the stands during Tuesday's game against Marseille in the Champions League

Football

Frankfurt charged with ‘racist behaviour’ after trouble in Champions League game

Published

PARIS, France, Sep 15Eintracht Frankfurt have been charged with several offences including “racist behaviour” by UEFA after the German club’s Champions League win away to Marseille on Tuesday was marred by incidents.

The charges come after Marseille’s police prefecture said it had informed UEFA that some visiting fans “performed Nazi salutes in the away section” during the game.

Frankfurt were also charged for the “throwing of objects” by their supporters, who were accused of setting off fireworks as well as other “acts of damage” around the game at Marseille’s Velodrome stadium.

The home side were charged with a series of similar offences including crowd disturbances as the French club lost the Group D encounter 1-0.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations,” a UEFA statement said.

“The UEFA disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

One German supporter was injured and 17 people were arrested on the sidelines of the game, according to authorities in the Bouches-du-Rhone department of southern France which includes Marseille.

Around one thousand police officers had been mobilised for the game which came just five days after a Europa Conference League match between Nice and German side Cologne was marred by trouble which left four people hospitalised.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During Tuesday’s match, one German supporter was hurt by a flare thrown from the stands and taken to hospital, police said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved