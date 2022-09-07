Egypt-bound Maara high on confidence after Victoria Cup success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 7 – The national golf team’s recent successes at the Regional IV and Victoria Cup is the right tonic required ahead of their All Africa Golf Team Championship campaign in Egypt on September 25-31.

While he admitted the continental showpiece will be a higher level of competition, the team’s captain Dennis Maara nonetheless remains buoyant that there recent performances in the region stands them in good stead against other African giants.

“The team has been on a high following the previous wins in the Region IV and Victoria Cup. We are looking forward to taking the next assignment at AAGTC in Egypt. Playing against the top amateurs on the continent will be a true test of our ability as a team,” the Limuru Country Club-based golfer said.

Besides Maara, other members of the team include John Lejirma of Railway Golf Club , Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club and Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club.

All of them were in the victorious team of the past two events.

The skipper said he is confident his teammates have the pedigree to take on some of the best on the continent, heaping praise on coach John van Liefland for the impact he has had on their game.

“Myself, Adel, Lejirma and Karanga have been working hard individually and we will be in training with our coach following the break after our recent success,” he said.

The quartet will square off against other competitors from 15 countries including South Africa, Uganda , Tanzania, Zambia, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Namibia , Malawi and the Seychelles, among others.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chair Njani Ndiritu backed the team to churn out good results from North Africa.

“The team has been on a high following the previous wins in the Region IV and Victoria Cup and we at the Union are certain that they will bring yet another trophy home,” Ndiritu said.

The Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship is a bi-annual competition that is a 72 hole stroke play, played over three days.

Each team is represented by four players and the scores are obtained by adding the best three of the four gross scores.