Kenya picks positives as Nepal wins T20 Cricket Series title in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – After a 2-3 defeat in the five-match T20 International series to visiting Nepal, Kenya skipper Shem Ngoche noted the team has picked positives, vowing to bounce back in the next outing.
English Premiership
English Premiership
English Premiership
English Premiership
English Premiership
More on Capital Sports
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...
NFL
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...