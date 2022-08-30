Connect with us

Kenya picks positives as Nepal wins T20 Cricket Series title in Nairobi

VICTORIA NJONJO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – After a 2-3 defeat in the five-match T20 International series to visiting Nepal, Kenya skipper Shem Ngoche noted the team has picked positives, vowing to bounce back in the next outing.

