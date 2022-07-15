Former Sofapaka midfielder passes away after battle with cancer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Former Sofapaka midfielder Wisdom Naya has succumbed to complications that arose from the amputation of his leg due to a cancerous tumor on his knee.
Naya was pronounced dead on Friday morning at a Kitale hospital where he had been rushed to on Thursday night with breathing complications.
The youngster was amputated in January this year in India after he got diagnosed with cancerous soft-tissue Sarcoma in December 2020.
He started off his medication in Kenya with several chemotherapy sessions part of which was financed by his former club, before he was referred to India, where his leg was to be amputated to get rid of the cancerous section.
However, after return, he had complications until he rested on Friday morning.
The midfielder was signed by Sofapaka straight from High School after impressing for Kitale-based St. Anthony’s High School, helping them to the 2018 Copa Cocacola U16 title and was also a key figure for the side as they won the senior title in 2019.
The Kenyan football sphere was united in mourning the youngster, taken before his flower could bloom.