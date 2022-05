NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The prestigious 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup Trophy has landed in Kenya on a two-day tour.

The trophy accompanied by Brazilian legend Juliano Belletti, was received by Cabinet Secretaries for Sports Amina Mohamed, trade Betty Maina and Tourism Najib Balala.

The trophy will head to State House and will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the only one allowed to touch the Trophy.

Football fans will have an opportunity to view the Trophy tomorrow at the KICC.