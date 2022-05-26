Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic puffs on a cigar after AC Milan won the Serie A title for the first time for 11 years

Football

Cigar-smoking Ibrahimovic endured sleepless nights to deliver Serie A title for Milan

Published

PARIS, France, May 26 Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Thursday he endured six months of sleepless nights due to a painful knee because he was determined to fulfil his promise to AC Milan of delivering their first Serie A crown in 11 years.

The 40-year-old striker underwent knee surgery on his left knee — reconstructing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) — in Lyon on Wednesday and faces seven to eight months on the sidelines.

“For the last six months I played without an ACL in my left knee,” he wrote on Instagram.

“A swollen knee for six months. Took more than 20 injections in six months.

“(Drained) the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months.

“Barely slept for six months because of the pain. I have never suffered so much on and off the pitch.”

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United player had an operation on the same knee in June 2021, which ruled him out of the postponed Euro 2020 finals, and an Achilles tendon problem further restricted his appearances for Milan last season.

Ibrahimovic revelled in his contribution to Milan’s success.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I made something impossible… possible,” he said.

“In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach (Stefano Pioli) champions of Italy because I made them a promise.

“Today I have a new ACL and another trophy.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved