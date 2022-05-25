Imperious Omanyala wants to preserve unbeaten run with another blistering run in Germany on Wednesday night

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Ferdinand Omanyala says he does not want to lose a single 100m race this year and looks forward to another successful outing when he lines up at the 24th Internationales Leichtathletik meeting at the Paul Greifzu Stadium in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on Wednesday night.

Omanyala travelled to Germany straight after his successful outing in Grosseto, Italy where he ran a Meeting Record time of 10.11secs at the International Castiglione Athletic Meeting at Zecchini Stadium.

And now, the Kenyan sprint sensation and African record holder says he is looking forward to another fast time clocked in Germany.

“I have been training well for the past few days and I am feeling good. My body is also responding well. I am looking forward to a fast race and to continue with the winning streak. I don’t want to lose any race this year and Germany is no exception,” said the Kenyan sprinter.

Omanyala is the fastest athlete in the 100m field in Anhalt on Wednesday night and is one of only two sub-10 runners on the track. Ferdinand Omanyala during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Nigerian Enoch Adegoke, 22, is the other sub 10 runner in the field with a Personal Best time of 9.98secs. Omanyala has a PB of 9.77secs set at the Kip Keino Classic last year, the eighth fastest time ever in the world.

The Kenyan also ran a season’s best time of 9.85secs at this year’s Kip Keino Classic.

Sri Lankan Mudiyanselage Yupun Abeykoon (10.09secs) German Julian Wagner (10.11secs) and Denmark’s Musa Kojo (10.14secs) are the other fast athletes in the race.

With the focus on him, Omanyala remains confident as he says he shines under pressure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am going in heads up and ready to compete. I am looking forward to running a good time. I have seen the stadium, it is nice, the weather is nice, the food is also good so I just have one option, to run fast,” he added.

After Germany, Omanyala heads to the Czech Republic where he will compete at the Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meet.

The Ostrava race will be a step higher and he will be competing against his sprint idol Yohan Blake.