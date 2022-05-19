Shelly-Anne hopes Kenyan magic can spur her into 10th world title, as eyes also target fourth Olympic crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce hopes her brilliant start of the outdoor season in Kenya at the Kip Keino Classic will spur her into battling for a 10th title at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for Oregon, United States in July.

The Pocket Rocket ran a world leading time of 10.67seconds at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi a fortnight ago, a performance she says has thrust her confidence into the new season and believes it will keep her on top.

“It was a really good start to the season and definitely I hope I can build on from there. Coming to Nairobi and running a world leading time is great and I was really looking forward to this,” Fraser-Pryce stated.

She added; “Of course now the target is the World Championships and that is what I am preparing myself for. I believe this good start will spur me into the new season. For me it is just about taking a race at a time and give my best in all.”

Fraser Pryce is the reigning World Champion in 100m after winning the crown at the last event in Doha in 2019. She also led Jamaica to the 4x100m relay title. Save for 2011 and 2017, she has won a world title every single year since 2009. Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce competing in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“We always want to win a title more, we always want to give our best and this year I want to do that also,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican Queen has confirmed she is planning to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France where she will attempt to win a fourth title. She won the Olympic gold in the 100m in 2008 and 2012.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, she won silver in the women’s 100m, but was part of the Jamaican team that smashed gold in the 4x100m relay. In Rio 2016, she won silver in the relay and bronze in the 100m. Shelly-Anne was wowed by the crowd at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

At the Paris Olympic Games, she will be 37. But picking inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge who will be going for a third Olympic title at 39, Shelly Anne is ready to go.

“Of course I want to go and try win another Olympic title but before then I have to manage myself well. I can’t hide from the fact that age is also a factor and I have to carefully look at the races I am competing in so that I don’t wear myself out. But definitely yes, it is a target for me,” she noted.

The Jamaican was a darling to the Kenyan crowd when she competed at the Kip Classic and she was pleasantly pleased with the support she received after attaining her magic ‘Kenyan time’.