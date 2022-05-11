Connect with us

Kenya's Sharon Jeptarus posing with the women's 1500m silver medal at the Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Athletics

Jeptarus’ silver in 1500m takes Kenya’s medal tally to 10 in Deaflympics

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 10 – Kenya is on track to surpass its 2017 Deaflypics medal haul after so far harvesting 10 in the Brazil edition with the latest being Sharon Jeptarus’ silver.

During the last competition, Kenya amassed a total of 16 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze) and Athletics head coach Samuel Kibet had set a target of 20 medals in the ongoing Games hosted in the Brazilian Southern City of Caxias do Sul.

Kenya’s Sharon Jeptarus leading the women’s 1500m pack at the Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI

So far, the East Africa athletics power house nation has two Gold, won by Symon Kibai in men’s 10,000m and Ian Wambui in men’s 1500m.

Four silvers bagged by Serah Wangari (women’s 10,000m), mixed 4 X 4 relays ran by the quartet of George Waweru, Beryl Wamira, Linett Nanjala and Isaac Atima to add on the latest medal scooped by Jeptarus.

And four bronze settled by Linet Nanjala in women’s 400m, Grancy Kandagor in women’s 10,000m, Kelvin Kipkogei in men’s Javelin and David Kipkogei in men’s 10,000m.

Anzanzi Nyondo competing in the women’s triple jump. Photo/KELLY AYODI

In the other results, Anzanzi Nyondo finished sixth in the women’s triple jump while Alice Atieno came sixth in the women’s Javelin throw.

Alice Atieno competing in the women’s Javelin throw at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI

In this article:
