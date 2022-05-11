Inspired by coach Janeth Jepkosgei, youngster Wanyonyi wants to be the next Rudisha

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Emmanuel Wanyonyi stormed into victory at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, winning the 800m race at the Continental Gold Tour meet, in what is another feather on the youngster’s hat.

Wanyonyi first shot into the limelight at the World Under-20 Championship at the same venue last year, and his running prowess straight from the heats to the final rekindled memories of a young David Rudisha.

The 19-year old’s success is not strange as he is coached by one of the finest to ever grace the track in the two-lap race; Janeth Jepkosgei.

“Being coached by her is one of the best things to happen to me. She really encourages and inspires me a lot. When I see her and what she achieved as an athlete, it gives me motivation that I can also do it,” Wanyonyi told Capital Sport after the Kip Keino Classic. Emmanuel Wanyonyi gets a hearty hug from coach Janeth Jepkosgei after winning the 800m race at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

He added; “Not only her encouragement and inspiration, but also the work she does with me in terms of tactics and race management is really big.”

At the Kip Keino Classic, the youngster performed well. He commanded the race in the second lap as he stormed ahead of the pack, charging to a sprint at the home straight before storming to victory.

Right at the finish line as he celebrated the victory, was Jepkosgei embracing her with a water-tight hug.

“I had planned to come here and give my best and ensure that I win. I am pleased with the performance today and this is the start of better things for me. I plan to keep on training and working hard and my target is to try and qualify for the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships,” he said. Emmanuel Wanyonyi competing in the 800m race at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Jepkosgei, 38, was a star of her own on the track. She is a World Champion from Osaka, 2007, double silver in 2009 and 2011, Olympic silver in Beijing 2008 and Commonwealth Games champion from 2006 as well as a World Junior Champion from 2002.

It is this script that Wanyonyi wants to follow, and probably beat, as he picks pace in his career.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This year I will keep working to try and see whether I can make the World Championships team. I know the competition is tight but I want to fight and see what comes of it. I am very certain I will keep improving,” he added.