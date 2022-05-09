Connect with us

Was Ex PM Raila trying to convince President Uhuru to support Gor only? PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

IN PICTURES: Baba and ‘handshake brother’ President Kenyatta enjoy Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – This weekend was a full sporting schedule for President Uhuru Kenyatta and we doubt he moved anywhere close to a suit Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Head of State was at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani for the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic and sat through all the five hours of action.

On Sunday, he started his day at the Nyayo National Stadium where he witnessed the first edition of the Nairobi CIty Marathon.

In the afternoon, he made his way back to the Kasarani Stadium, this time to witness the Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, which ended 1-1; maybe a fair result by all means.

Accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was also at the Kip Classic, the Head of State enjoyed the football from two of Kenya’s most followed teams.

Here are some images from Sunday evening’s action.

All together: Gor chair Rachier, AFC’s Shikanda, President Kenyatta and Baba. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Premier Raila Odinga and Gor chair Ambrose Rachier as well as his AFC Leopards counterpart Dr. Dan Shikanda. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Sports CS Amina Mohamed with referee Peter Waweru. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Sports CS Amina Mohamed greets Gor coach Andres Spier. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Sports CS Amina Mohammed greets AFC coach Patrick Aussems. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Song and dance for Ingwe. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Gor fans were out loud and proud. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Ingwe fans were out in their loud colors. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems arrives for the derby. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo playing against his former team. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Gor Mahia’s Benson Omalla celebrates Gor’s equalizer. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
