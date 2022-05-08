Misoi, Barsosio Sh6.9mn richer each after winning inaugural Nairobi City Marathon titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Brimin Misoi, the 2018 Athens Marathon champion bounced back from a fall at the start to clinch the inaugural Nairobi City Marathon, clocking 2:08:30 to win the men’s race as Agnes Barsosio reigned supreme in the women’s race on Sunday.

The two pocketed a whooping Sh6.9mn as prize money for the winners in the inaugural edition of the marathon dubbed Uhuru Classic.

The Marathon was run on the newly constructed Nairobi Expressway and flagged off by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I am really thankful because it wasn’t easy at the start. I fell but managed to come back within the first 5km to remain with the pack. After like 54 minutes I decided I was strong enough to push the pace and I did so to win today,” Misoi said after the win.

He added; “Last year I was eight at the Stanchart Marathon because I had a small knee problem but I am pleased that today I have managed to win.”

Richard Rop finished second in 2:09:17 while Daniel Yator was third in 2:10:15. Rop earned 35,000 USD after the win while Yator earned a cool 25,000USD for his troubles.

Rop, Yator and Misoi were in the leading pack for most of the race and in the final 2km, it was Misoi who laid down the gauntlet first as he stepped up the pace to ensure a sizeable gap to secure his victory.

Meanwhile in the women’s race, Barsosio ran a solo race for most of the course as she stormed to victory in 2:24:45 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir who finished second in 2:29:04 and Sharon Cherop who finished in 2:29.37, edging out Alice Kimutai in the final 200m of the race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta meanwhile competed in the 5km race and was received on the finishing line by President Kenyatta.