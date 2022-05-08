Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The start of the Nairobi City Marathon

Athletics

Misoi, Barsosio Sh6.9mn richer each after winning inaugural Nairobi City Marathon titles

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Brimin Misoi, the 2018 Athens Marathon champion bounced back from a fall at the start to clinch the inaugural Nairobi City Marathon, clocking 2:08:30 to win the men’s race as Agnes Barsosio reigned supreme in the women’s race on Sunday.

The two pocketed a whooping Sh6.9mn as prize money for the winners in the inaugural edition of the marathon dubbed Uhuru Classic.

The Marathon was run on the newly constructed Nairobi Expressway and flagged off by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I am really thankful because it wasn’t easy at the start. I fell but managed to come back within the first 5km to remain with the pack. After like 54 minutes I decided I was strong enough to push the pace and I did so to win today,” Misoi said after the win.

He added; “Last year I was eight at the Stanchart Marathon because I had a small knee problem but I am pleased that today I have managed to win.”

Richard Rop finished second in 2:09:17 while Daniel Yator was third in 2:10:15. Rop earned 35,000 USD after the win while Yator earned a cool 25,000USD for his troubles.

Rop, Yator and Misoi were in the leading pack for most of the race and in the final 2km, it was Misoi who laid down the gauntlet first as he stepped up the pace to ensure a sizeable gap to secure his victory.

Meanwhile in the women’s race, Barsosio ran a solo race for most of the course as she stormed to victory in 2:24:45 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir who finished second in 2:29:04 and Sharon Cherop who finished in 2:29.37, edging out Alice Kimutai in the final 200m of the race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta meanwhile competed in the 5km race and was received on the finishing line by President Kenyatta.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved