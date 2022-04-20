Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced his baby son had died on Monday

Football

Liverpool fans show support for grieving Ronaldo

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Apr 20Liverpool fans put rivalry with Manchester United aside to show support to Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, a day after the Portuguese star revealed his newborn baby son had died.

Supporters from both sides stood to applaud during the seventh minute of a clash between English football’s two most successful clubs at Anfield, a reference to Ronaldo’s shirt number.

Liverpool fans also sang their famous anthem “You’ll never walk alone”.

Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” United said in a statement earlier in the day.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple was expecting twins.

They confirmed the birth of a baby daughter at the same time as revealing their son’s death.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The couple, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved