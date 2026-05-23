Dramatic End Awaits As Remarkable 2025-26 FKF Premier League Season Nears End

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenyan Premier League season is coming to a dramatic close, and for the first time in a while, Kenyan football fans are witnessing a title race filled with pressure, rivalry, and excitement.

With only two games remaining, 21-time record champions Gor Mahia currently sit at the top of the table with a four-point advantage over their biggest rivals, A.F.C. Leopards.

The rivalry between K’Ogalo and Ingwe has always been one of the biggest attractions in East African football, and this season has once again reminded fans why the fixture carries so much history and emotion.

For years, Kenyan football has been dominated by these two giants, and seeing them battle for the league title once again has reignited passion among supporters across the country.

Stadiums have been lively, debates have filled social media, and every matchday has carried the feeling that something significant is at stake.

What makes this season even more remarkable is how the football itself has managed to shine despite the constant drama surrounding the Football Kenya Federation.

Administrative challenges, controversies, and uncertainty off the pitch could easily have affected the quality of the league, but the players and coaching staff across the division have remained professional throughout the campaign.

Week after week, teams have continued to deliver entertaining football, proving the resilience and passion that still exists within Kenyan football.

With two games left to play, Gor Mahia are now in a strong position to be crowned champions, and they could potentially secure the title by the end of this week if the Sports Disputes Tribunal had not halted their Sunday match away to Mara Sugar over the suitability of a venue.

However, nothing is guaranteed in football, especially in a league season that has consistently produced surprises and dramatic moments.

AFC Leopards will continue to fight until the very end, hoping for any slip-up that could reopen the race.

-Relegation battle-

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Sebastian Wekesa collects the ball under pressure against Ulinzi. PHOTO/ULINZI STARS FC

At the other end of the table, the relegation battle has been just as intense. Kariobangi Sharks F.C., Posta Rangers F.C., and Ulinzi Stars F.C. are all fighting for survival as the season reaches its conclusion.

2010 Champions Ulinzi Stars recorded a very vital win after edging out Mathare United 2-1 to get out of the relegation zone, sitting 15th with 35 points just one point above Kariobangi Sharks who drew 2-2 with Kakamega Homeboyz.

With Sofapaka and Bidco United already relegated, for Ulinzi and Sharks every point now carries enormous importance, and one mistake could mean relegation from the National Super League.

Posta Rangers seems to be safe after beating KCB FC 1-0.

The pressure surrounding the relegation fight has created its own layer of drama, with clubs

battling not only for results but also for their future.

Fans, players, and coaches understand what staying in the league means financially, emotionally, and competitively.

As a result, the final two matchdays promise high tension across both the top and bottom ends of the table.

Regardless of who lifts the trophy, this season has reminded everyone why Kenyan football

remains special, with passion, rivalry, and drama shaping an unforgettable KPL campaign.