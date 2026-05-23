‘Gor’iath’ issue warning to minnows Mara Sugar after SDT postpone league tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2026 – After their penultimate match against Mara Sugar was halted by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), Premier League leaders Gor Mahia have laid down the gauntlet for the sugar millers.

In a statement, K’Ogalo said the postponement of the tie is just delaying the inevitable — a thorough hiding of their opponents.



“Our focus remains unchanged. Opponents can play all the monkey games they want with the venue but one thing is certain; we are ready to beat them anytime, anywhere. Otoyo will still cry premium tears,” the club said.



The sugar millers obtained orders from SDT on Friday evening, halting the tie between the two teams that was initially scheduled for the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Sunday.



Mara had protested the decision of Football Kenya Federation (FKF)ordering them to play in Homa Bay, and not at their home ground, Awendo Green Stadium, due to safety concerns.



Not even a decision to take the match to Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea was enough to convince the Federation who based their decision on the fact that Mara had designated ROSH as their alternative home ground at the start of the season.



As SDT prepares to hear Mara’s appeal, K’Ogalo will have to put their title celebrations on hold.



Their closest challengers, second placed AFC Leopards, boast 64 points, four adrift of the league leaders.



They play APS Bomet on Sunday and could narrow the gap to one point, should they win.



Had they played and won against Mara, Gor would have been crowned champions with a game to spare.



Besides Mara, they play Nairobi United in their final tie.



Naibois have been a thorn in their flesh, famously beating them 2-1 to win last season’s FKF Cup.



Their league meeting in December last year aborted due to crowd battle, with the scores poised at 1-1.



The final verdict on the tie remains unsolved with the Johnson Sakaja-owned team appealing a decision by FKF to award both teams a point each.



Indeed, the boardroom and courtroom tussles add to what has been one of the most exciting league battles in recent history.