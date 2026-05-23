Livoi stars as Kenya Lionesses maul Uganda Cranes in Rugby Africa Cup opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2026 – The Kenya Lionesses launched their quest for a maiden Africa Women’s Cup title in spectacular fashion, dismantling regional rivals Uganda 43-10 in an explosive East African derby at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Simon Odongo’s charges entered the pitch carrying the weight of three previous tournament runner-up finishes.

They wasted no time exerting their dominance over the Lady Cranes.

Moreen Muritu put them in the ascendancy after seven minutes with the first try, Sinaida Nyachio adding the extras.

Their lead lasted for only five minutes as the Cranes responded with a try from Cabrine Kirabo, with Bushira Namutebi converting successfully between the post.

Backed by a passionate, partisan home crowd, Kenya’s forward pack consistently won the battle on the gainline, laying a perfect platform for the backline to slice through Uganda.

Stella Wafula restored the hosts advantage in the 15th minute with the second try of the game albeit Nyachio’s attempted conversion was unsuccessful.

Two minutes later, it was the turn of Freshia Oduor to get her name on the scoresheet, her corner post try making it 17-7 in favour of Odongo’s charges.

Tracey Montex added another, seven minutes later, as the Kenyans tightened their grip on proceedings albeit Nyachio was struggling to get a hold on her conversions.

Two minutes to halftime, Namutebi reduced the deficit, with a penalty to give the Cranes hope, heading to the interval.

The game resumed and the Lionesses wasted no time pilferaging their opponents’ 22.

Livoi got in on the act, her try making it 27-10 before Nyachio finally converted successfully to extend their dominance.

For all their lion’s share, there was somewhat of a dry spell for the next 20 minutes as the Cranes held resolute.

It proved to be futile, though, as Jascenta Musakali piled on the misery with a try of her own before Nyachio added the extras.

The diminutive youngster missed a drop thereafter but atoned with another successful conversion in the 72nd minute after Oduor had bagged her second try of the game.

Despite a physical counter-effort from the visitors, Kenya’s clinical execution in the wide channels ensured the result was put completely out of reach long before the final whistle, sealing a statement 33-point victory.

While the team put on a ruthless, seven-try exhibition on the pitch, the emotional heart of the match belonged to star Sevens utility Faith Livoi.

Instrumental in breaking open the Ugandan defensive lines, Livoi’s elite work rate earned her the official Player of the Match honours.

Clutching her award amidst the post-match celebrations, an emotional Livoi put the milestone into perspective by highlighting the sacrifices behind her return to the international setup.

Earlier in the day at the same venue, four-time defending champions South Africa sent a terrifying warning shot across the tournament by utterly demolishing Madagascar 64-05.

The tournament moves quickly into its second round of fixtures on Wednesday, May 27.

The dynamic of the standings means Kenya cannot afford any slip-ups against Madagascar in their next match, as every bonus point will prove vital before their ultimate, championship-defining showdown against South Africa on May 31.

For today, however, the Lionesses have proven they have the teeth to hunt at home, and Livoi has given Kenyan sports fans the perfect celebration of motherhood and athletic excellence.