NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2026 – Harambee Stars Sammy Henia-Kamau will become the second Kenyan to ever feature in the English Premier League after his club, Hull City, qualified for the top flight.

The Tigers beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday night to seal a return to the EPL after nine years in the second tier (Championship).

Former Swansea and Sheffield United striker Olli McBurnie scored the all-important goal in sudden death, reacting fast to Boro keeper Sol Brynn’s mistake in the danger area.

Henia-Kamau will be chomping at the chance to impress head coach Sergej Jakirovic and earn an opportunity to transition to the senior side.

Still only 20, the winger joined Hull at the start of the 2025/26 season, following an impressive showing for Swansea’s Under 18 side for who he scored 10 goals.

The youngster signed a one-year deal with Hull and will be hoping to earn another contract to continue his stint with the club — at least with their developmental side.

On the international scene, Henia-Kamau is in line for his Harambee Stars debut after his maiden call-up for next month’s twin friendlies against Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in Bishkek.

The youngster was among a plethora of foreign-born players called up by head coach Benni McCarthy as he continues forming a squad to challenge the who-is-who at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.