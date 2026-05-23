NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2026 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala continued his red-hot streak with victory at the second leg of the Diamond League in Xiamen on Saturday afternoon.
Omanyala clocked a season best (SB) of 9.94 seconds in the men’s 100m to cross the finish line first, ahead of South African Gift Leotlela who came second in 10.00.
American Trayvon Bromell clocked 10.03 to take third place.
Saturday’s performance followed on from another excellent run at the opener in Shanghai where he finished second, clocking 9.98.
It is also the fifth time he has clocked a sub-10 in the past one month.
Kenyan Premier League
Ferdy the phenomenal! Omanyala storms to season’s best at Xiamen Diamond League
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2026 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala continued his red-hot streak with victory at the second leg of the Diamond League in Xiamen on Saturday afternoon.
Kenyan Premier League
Kenyan Premier League
Kenyan Premier League
English Premier League
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