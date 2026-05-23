Why sprints star Omanyala is extra excited by Diamond League win in Xiamen

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2026 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala admits he was extra excited after triumphing at the second leg of this season’s Diamond League in Xiamen on Saturday afternoon.

Omanyala says the win is one to remember for eons for the simple fact it is his second ever Diamond League win.

“I enjoyed it to be honest. I t was so fun. A good start. I feel great. It is my second diamond league win ever so I have to be excited. This trip has been goodful. It was just nice to see. Just looking forward to more wins in the future,” the 2022 African champion said.

The African record holder stopped the clock at 9.94 to win the men’s 100m in a race in which he was peerless.

South Africa’s Gift Leotlela, who won the first leg of the prestigious competition in Shanghai, a week ago, took second place in 10.00 as American Trayvon Bromell came third in 10.03.

Omanyala’s other previous Diamond League win was in Monaco in July 2023 when he timed 9.92 seconds.

Saturday’s win marked the latest episode in his return to form, following his previous successes at Addis Ababa Grand Prix (9.98), Kip Keino Classic (9.96), Botswana Golden Grand Prix (9.95) and Shanghai (9.98).

The 29-year-old has set his ambitions on a medal at next year’s World Championships in Beijing, China.

The sprints star could also defend his Commonwealth Games title at this year’s edition in Glasgow, Scotland albeit he is yet to offer a definite indication of the same.