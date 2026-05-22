Adhiambo’s Wonder-Goal Earns Junior Starlets Crucial Draw in World Cup qualifier tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22, 2026 – A moment of absolute genius from forward Emily Adhiambo earned Kenya a priceless 1-1 draw against Uganda in an Under 17 World Cup qualifier first leg in Kampala on Friday evening.

The high-stakes regional derby lived up to its billing, leaving the aggregate score deadlocked and setting up an explosive winner-takes-all showdown in Nairobi next week.

Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the Ugandan youngsters struck first.

Shadia Nabirye found the back of the net to open the scoring for the hosts, putting Mildred Cheche’s side under immediate pressure.

However, Kenya’s response will undoubtedly go down as one of the goals of the year.

Seeing the Ugandan goalkeeper drifting off her line, Adhiambo unleashed a spectacular, world-class strike from the halfway line.

The retreating home custodian could only desperately back-peddle in vain as the perfectly weighted ball sailed over her head and nested into the net, silencing the stadium and leveling the tie.

By securing a score-draw on hostile territory, the Junior Starlets return home with a slight psychological edge, having navigated past the opening hurdle without a disadvantage.

Coach Mildred Cheche’s tactical tweaks, forced to manage defensive adjustments due to pre-camp injuries, held firm under heavy pressure from the Ugandan frontline in the closing stages of the match.

The aggregate stalemate means the ticket to the final qualification round will be decided entirely on Kenyan soil.

The definitive second leg is scheduled for Saturday (May 30) at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, kicking off at 3:00 PM EAT.

With a place in history on the line, the Junior Starlets will be counting on the home crowd to pack the national stadium and carry them across the finish line toward another FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup appearance.