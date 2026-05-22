Title celebrations deferred? SDT halt Gor, Mara Sugar league tie as venue standoff persists

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s FKF Premier League tie against Mara Sugar is in limbo after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) issued orders against the match that was set for the Raila Odinga International Stadium in Homa Bay on Sunday.

In a statement, the sugar millers revealed they had launched a successful appeal with the tribunal, against what they termed as an arbitrary decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) – via its Leagues and Competition Committee (LCC) – to relocate the match to Homa Bay.

“The Sports Disputes Tribunal has issued orders stopping our Home match against Gor Mahia pending hearing and determination of the appeal. An appeal was filed against the arbitrary decision of FKF, LCC directing the said match to be played at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay,” the club said.

The venue standoff began close to a fortnight ago after Mara Sugar – the home team – earmarked the Awendo Green Stadium for the penultimate encounter of the 2025/26 season.

However, amidst safety concerns, the federation ordered the club to find an alternative venue for the match.

K’Ogalo also argued that considering their fans will come in droves to watch the match, Awendo would not be suitable to accommodate the capacity crowd.

Subsequently, Mara relocated the match to Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga on Thursday, a decision that seemed to worsen the venue standoff.

In response, FKF ordered the tie be played in Homa Bay, pointing to the fact that the club had initially designated the Raila Odinga International Stadium as their alternative home ground.

The sugar millers protested, advancing that taking the game to Homa Bay would be handing the home advantage to K’Ogalo, who enjoy cult-like support from the region.

Gor were hoping to wrap up their quest for a 22nd league crown with victory over the sugar millers, with one game to spare.

Second-placed AFC Leopards sit second with 64 points – four adrift of K’Ogalo – and would kiss their title hopes goodybye should their archrivals win.

Alternatively, they could still lose the title if they go down to a resurgent APS Bomet in their league tie on Sunday.