Michael Olunga celebrates after scoring in the AFC Champions League. PHOTO/Al Duhail/Twitter

Football

Goal machine Olunga scores as Duhail storm top of Group D in AFC Champions League

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored his second goal of the AFC Champions League, hitting the second as Al Duhail beat Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor 3-0 to move top of Group D.

Olunga who scored nine goals to finish as the tournament’s top scorer last season netted in the second minute of added time in the first half to give Duhail a 2-0 lead at the break.

Bassam Al Rawi had given the side a 32nd minute lead and after the break, skipper Ali Almoez netted the third to ensure Duhail, coached by Argentine legend Hernan Crespo, win their third game in a row.

Olunga scored his first goal in the 1-0 win over Sepahan last week.

Duhail sit top of the group with nine points after three wins, having responded superbly to their opening day loss against Saudi Arabia side AL Taawuon.

The top teams in each group advance to the last 16 and having missed the opportunity by a whisker last season, Duhail are looking to make amends and progress to the knockout phase of the competition.

