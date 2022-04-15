Yes! I am going for the perfect six! – Kipchoge confirms he wants to win all World Major Marathons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has confirmed that he has set a target of running and winning the only two World Marathon Majors races he has not been to, the Boston and New York Marathons.

The world record holder ran and won the Tokyo Marathon last month, chalking off his fourth World Major Marathon title adding on to the four he has won in London, three in Berlin and once in Chicago.

Speaking to Capital Sports, Kipchoge, 37, says he is not done yet.

“Absolutely yes. Before calling off the sport, I want to have done all six of the World Marathon Majors,” the soft spoken, philosophical marathon GOAT said. Eliud Kipchoge speaking to Capital Sports. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, with his training partner and close friend Geoffrey Kamworor competing among the Kenyan elites.

The closest and most viable option for him is the New York Marathon, scheduled for November 6. But he is not quick to let the ‘rabbit out of his hat’.

“I have not yet decided which rabbit I will chase next. I am still in the forest trying to look and see which one is possible for me,” Kipchoge stated.

Meanwhile, one rabbit that he has affirmed he will chase, is a historic third Olympic Games title. Kipchoge has already chalked history from Tokyo 2020 when he became only the third man to win back to back titles. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s marathon in Tokyo and Rio

Now, he wants to become the first man in history to win three consecutive Olympic Games titles in the marathon as he already confirmed his ambition for Paris 2024.

In 2024, he will be 39 years old.

“Nobody has tried it before and I want to be the first one. It is really huge and I hope I will achieve it. I have the dream and ambition and I am working towards it. I believe in breaking barriers,” Kipchoge told Capital Sports.

He is not a man shy of chasing history. Kipchoge succeeded on his second attempt in becoming the first man to ever run a marathon in under two hours, and a third Olympic title is a target he surely will give his all to achieve.

Meanwhile, Kipchoge will be at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July, nit to compete but as a Magical Kenya ambassador. Eliud Kipchoge running with Tourism CS Najib Balala. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“There are over 5,000 god marathoners in Kenya and this is their chance, so I will not be competing there,” Kipchoge said.

The World Championship is also out of the question for the World Record Holder.