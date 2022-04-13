Connect with us

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Chelsea

Football

Real Madrid edge out Chelsea in extra time to reach Champions League semis

Published

MADRID, Spain, Apr 13 – Karim Benzema’s extra-time header sent Real Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals despite holders Chelsea fighting back with a 3-2 second-leg win in Spain on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, trailing 3-1 after the first game at Stamford Bridge, turned the quarter-final on its head with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Ruediger and Timo Werner.

But Rodrygo’s 80th-minute volley forced an added half an hour, and Benzema headed home to grab a 5-4 aggregate triumph for 13-time European champions Real.

