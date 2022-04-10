Leopards come from behind to beat Wazito as title chasing Homeboyz, City Stars draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Ojo Olaniyi scored an 89th minute winner as AFC Leopards came from a goal down to beat Wazito FC 2-1 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday, as league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz were pegged back in a 1-1draw with Sofapaka at the Kasarani Annex.

At the same time, Nairobi City Stars who are also angling for a first ever league title were pegged up in a drab goalless draw by a hard fighting Ulinzi Stars at the Ruaraka Complex.

In the other match played on Sunday, goalkeeper Michael Wanyika saved a last minute penalty as Bandari FC sneaked with a 2-1 victory at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma

With the Sunday results, the situation on top of the table remains the same, Homeboyz retaining a 10-point lead over second placed Tusker FC, who controversially played to a 0-0 draw with Gor Mahia on Saturday. City Stars goalkeeper Jacob Osano wins the ball ahead of Ulinzi’s Daniel Waweru. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

At the Ruaraka Complex, Ulinzi Stars worked hard to write off the shame of last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing by Homeboyz to pluck a point on the road against City Stars.

They had the chances to score with Masita Masuta coming close twice with a shot from range which skied over while his second attempt with a header from the backpost hit the side netting.

“Our problem was that we didn’t convert our chances. We had so many but getting the ball into the back of the net was a problem. But we pick the positives and keep working to see if we can finish the season strongly,” said Benjamin Nyangweso, the Ulinzi Stars coach.

City Stars also had their opportunities, with Timothy Ouma’s two freekicks being well gathered by James Saruni.

Their best chance was when the ball fell to Oliver Maloba in the first half, but his shot was well saved by Saruni with John Kamau skewing the rebound wide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ulinzi Stars’ Bernard Ongoma vies for the ball with City Stars’ Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Today we didn’t play our usual game. We couldn’t pass the ball and we didn’t create much. For me, these are two points dropped but luckily the other results went our way so we just keep trying to win our games. The chance (for the title) is not lost yet,” said Nicholas Muyoti, the City Stars coach.

Elsewhere at the Kasarani Annex, Joe Waithira netted a 79th minute equalizer to grab a point for Sofapaka and stop Homeboyz’s run to stretch further up the standings.

David Okoth had given Homeboyz the lead in the 12th minute.

In Thika, Leopards found themselves trailing early on in the 17th minute when James Kinyanjui found the back of the net with a mini-volley.

Wazito had started on the ascendancy and it took several good saves from Levis Opiyo, a former Wazito player in AFC’s goal, to keep them at bay.

But, Leopards slowly grew into the game and scored the equalizer in the 32nd minute through John Mark Makwatta, his third goal in as many matches.

In the second half, Leopards piled the pressure and ultimately got a last gasp winner through Olaniyi who had come on as a second half substitute.