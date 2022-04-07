Fitter and fresher Chepkoech puts Tokyo heartbreak behind, eyes Worlds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech has said she has put the disappointment of missing out on an Olympic medal behind her back, and her focus is now on securing back to back world titles in Oregon in July.

Chepkoech endured an injury riddled build up as she disappointingly finished seventh at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Kenya only earned one medal, a bronze courtesy of Hyvin Kiyeng.

“It was a disappointing period for me. Heading into the trials, I didn’t even think I would get a place in the team as I had picked up the injury like a week before the trials. I talked to my manager and we agreed that I could go in and at least see if I could make the team which I did,” Chepkoech told Capital Sports.

She adds; “In February I really felt okay and in great shape and I knew I could run faster and was pumped up for the Olympics. But the injury however dealt everything a blow.” Beatrice Chepkoech during the Team Kenya trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

A stubborn Achilles Tendon Injury dragged her preparations to the Olympic Games and her training wasn’t as intense as she would have hoped, heading to the assault of her first ever Olympic title.

But, she struggled in the final where her usual front kick was nowhere near visible as she struggled on the track to come home in seventh, clocking a disappointing 9mins, 16.33secs.

But now, with the disappointment behind her back and the injury now a foregone thing, Chepkoech is focused for a big year ahead, that includes the defense of her world title.

Chepkoech has already run several cross country races as she builds up her preparation for the track season.

“It was juts to see where my body is and know what I need to do and what I need to work on. I now feel very good and fit. The focus is there and I am now working towards my main target which is the World Championships,” she said.

Beatrice Chepkoech competed in the mixed relays at the Police Cross Country Championship in January. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Her plan as at now is to run a few Diamond League races to shape up her body while she is also considering competing at the African Championships.

“I am thinking of running 1500m at the Africa Championships as a preparation for the rest of the season. Of course I will run a few Diamond League races before heading to Oregon because that is where you shake off the tension and shape your body well,” the world record holder further told Capital Sports.

She is however uncertain whether she will battle to improve her silver medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games to gold this year with the quadrennial championship coming a few days after the Worlds.

She says winning the worlds would be a massive incentive for her to try and run faster than her World Record of 8mins, 44.32secs set at the Monaco Diamond League in 2018.

“I can never rule it out though it is not a priority as at now. But if I feel the body is in shape for it, whey not?” posed Chepkoech.