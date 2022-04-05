NOC-K Kick-Starts Second Edition Of Elite Youth Camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has commenced the second edition of Elite Youth Camp at Kenyatta university Ruiru campus.

Coaches, who underwent training in preparations for the Youth Camp last week have already reported to Camp, alongside NOC-K youth and Elite Commission members to prepare for the athletes.

The Camp will feature athletes aged between 12-18 years from various federations and different counties from across Kenya.

They have started reporting to Camp led by Handball, Taekwondo and Triathlon being the first teams to register.

“I am happy to have been selected as one of the coaches for this program where we will be molding young athletes beyond sport but also their character as well. Children are our future and the children, the children reporting to camp today are the future of our sports as a country,” Netball coach, Adoyo remarked.

Following the success of the first edition in 2019, the Youth Camp which will be hosting a total of 174 young athletes is expected to help nurture young athletes through development of character as well as sportsmanship in general.

NOC-K aims to host a series of camps planned over each school holiday as a platform to prepare for the 2022 Youth African to be held in Cairo Egypt, and the Youth Olympics to be held in Dakar, Senegal 2026.

Speaking on the athletes reporting day NOC-K, Youth Commission member, Milicent Busolo lauded the move to bring back the program after a pause caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are in the process of developing talents so that they can come to a level where they feel fit to represent our country. The plan is to develop their character as well so that in future they can represent Kenya well in different championships,” Millicent said.

The elite youth camp has seen success stories, with the 2019 edition having some junior players transitioning to the national senior team such as the ladies’ hockey team heading out to Birmingham and the ladies 3X3 basketball team as well having one who could possibly take part in the Commonwealth Games to be held in July.

The official opening ceremony is set to take place on Thursday at Kenyatta University.