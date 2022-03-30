Italy beat Turkey in post-World Cup disaster friendly

MILAN, Italy, Mar 29 – Italy won their first match after failing to qualify for a second straight World Cup by beating Turkey 3-2 in Konya on Tuesday.

Bryan Cristante’s 35th minute header and a Giacomo Raspadori brace gave the European champions the win after Cengiz Under had given the hosts a fourth-minute lead.

Serdar Dursun pulled one back with seven minutes left but Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had a wobbly evening, stopped the Fenerbahce forward from heading Turkey level moments later with a superb save.

“They were good. It was good to see the reaction from going a goal down… They did well to stay calm and score goals,” said coach Roberto Mancini.

Raspadori, who put Italy ahead in the 39th minute and sealed the win with 20 minutes remaining to take his international tally to three, was one of the young hopefuls who turned out in an experimental line-up.

Mancini is expected to confirm that he is staying on as Italy coach despite his team being beaten by North Macedonia in Thursday’s play-off semi-final and selected a starting XI which featured a clutch of fringe players.

Mancini, 57, has a contract which runs until the 2026 World Cup and hinted heavily on Monday that he would not step down.

The 22-year-old Raspadori was making his ninth Italy appearance, in attack alongside his Sassuolo teammate Gianluca Scamacca, 23, who had only played twice for his country before Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mancini also selected AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, 21, who has struggled to get past Euro 2020 heroes Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella while Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo performed poorly in a rare appearance for the national team.

“It was the first time that they all played together so it wasn’t easy for them,” added Mancini.

“They’re all young lads, they need time. It wasn’t easy even if the match itself wasn’t worth very match. They were good and that makes me happy for them.”