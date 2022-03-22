Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Daniel Ricciardo. PA. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Ricciardo battled physically at Bahrain after COVID

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 22 – McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix were not only with his new MCL36 car but he was also battling physically after his recent bout of COVID.

Ricciardo missed out on the final week of testing in Bahrain after testing positive for Covid, which forced him to race over the past weekend with very little time to get used to the new car after being isolated for five days due to the virus.

The McLaren team of Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished in a disappointing 14th and 15th overall respectively.

The Australian admitted having not felt at his best behind the wheel on Sunday at Sakhir after the 57-lap race.

“I’d love to lie and say I feel awesome,” Ricciardo said after the race. “But yeah, I certainly felt it.

“Even if I just take lying in bed – forget COVID and just say I laid in bed for five days, that in itself was always going to make the weekend challenging and then, in addition, the feelings of COVID.

“Not the easiest race I’ve ever done physically, but I still felt like I was able to compete at a high enough level. Happy to get the race distance done and hopefully it gets easier from here.”

Ricciardo added that even if he had been 100% fit he would have not done any better than Sunday’s 14th position he achieved.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have to take Lando as a reference,” Ricciardo said. “Obviously, he showed he’s a very good reference from last year, and I looked at his lap in Q2 yesterday and it was only good enough for 13th, but the lap looked pretty good.

“I think, at least at this track, that was a true indication of our pace.

“If I did testing and this and that, I’d love to say maybe I could have found more time, but I think he did a decent lap yesterday, so there’s not half a second sitting in the car at the moment,” he added.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved