Aston Villa sour Guardiola’s teary farewell with win over Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England, May 24, 2026 – Pep Guardiola’s 593rd and final game in charge of Manchester City ended in an emotional Premier League defeat as Ollie Watkins scored a double for Aston Villa.

Guardiola, who will go down as one the finest managers of his generation, confirmed on Friday he will step down at City after collecting 20 trophies during a memorable decade in charge.

His last game started well as January signing Antoine Semenyo volleyed in the opener after a corner was flicked on at the near post, with the former Bournemouth man taking his tally to 17 league goals in a superb campaign.

But Europa League winners Villa and their in-form striker Watkins were party poopers as they responded brilliantly in the second half.

England defender John Stones, making his last City appearance, was punished for a poor headed clearance as Watkins poked in the equaliser immediately after the break.

The magnitude of the occasion then hit home for City as departing captain Bernardo Silva was given a guard of honour when substituted by Guardiola, with both men in tears as they embraced on the touchline.

Watkins then turned the game around on the hour mark, running clear before coolly finishing past England team-mate James Trafford.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded by the video assistant referee as Ruben Dias was playing him on.

Phil Foden thought he had rescued a last-minute draw for City with a thumping finish via the crossbar, but the goal was ruled out for offside, with Guardiola slumping back in his seat in disappointment.

The result meant Villa confirmed their fourth-place finish and ruled out any hope Bournemouth had of the Champions League.

Man City analysis: Tears flow as Guardiola departs

City players and supporters have experienced success like never before during Guardiola’s tenure and there were few dry eyes around Etihad Stadium as the Spaniard called time on his reign.

Guardiola has claimed numerous records in his 10 years, such as the first 100-point haul by an English top-flight side and being the first team to win the title four times in a row.

Sunday afternoon provided one final opportunity to set another milestone as Guardiola went top of the list for most games in charge of City, surpassing Les McDowall’s record between 1950 and 1963.

Although the team have won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, their title challenge ended with Tuesday’s draw at Bournemouth and their 15-game unbeaten run was brought to a halt by Villa.

Silva and Stones will also leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts following distinguished service and both players were given guards of honours when they were substituted in the second half.

Striker Erling Haaland was left out of the matchday squad, given a rest before heading to the World Cup with Norway, but ends the season with the Premier League’s golden boot after scoring 27 goals.

Foden was unable to provide a final flourish, his goal chalked off for a slender offside, but the full-time whistle was nevertheless greeted with the home supporters serenading their legendary boss.

Aston Villa analysis: Watkins heads to World Cup in form

Villa had already secured a Champions League spot for next season following their victory over Liverpool last time out, so could enjoy their day out in the Manchester sun after a week to remember.

Unai Emery’s side came into the contest on the back of lifting their first trophy in 30 years by thumping German side Freiburg on Wednesday, a win that rubberstamped the remarkable turnaround in fortunes since the Spaniard took over at Villa Park.

The ex-Arsenal boss warmly greeted his compatriot Guardiola before kick-off and watched a lacklustre first half during which the much-changed visitors failed to get going.

But they restored parity immediately after the restart as Watkins stabbed home from close range before scoring a brilliant second after managing to stay onside.

The striker, who is expected to be understudy to England captain Harry Kane at the World Cup, heads to North America in fine form, scoring eight goals in his past 10 league games.