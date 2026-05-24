Gor declared FKF Premier League champions after huge favour from APS Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Gor Mahia have been declared 2025/26 FKF Premier League champions without having to kick a ball after a huge favour from APS Bomet on Sunday evening.

The law enforcers, coached by K’Ogalo legend Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, beat AFC Leopards 2-1 on Sunday evening to all but dash the felines’ hopes of a first ever league crown since 1998.

Philip Wasai’s double in a space of three minutes — in 60th and 63rd minute — put paid to Ingwe’s remaining title hopes.

Even an own goal by Daniel Odhiambo in the 87th minute proved to be nothing more than a consolation as the law enforcers extended their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Gor were to play against Mara Sugar on Sunday but the game was postponed by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT)over a venue standoff.

More to follow…

