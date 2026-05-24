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New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson scored 20 points v Brooklyn Nets. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

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Rampant Knicks beat Cavs to close in on NBA Finals

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NEW YORK, United States, May 24, 2026 – The New York Knicks swept aside the Cleveland Cavaliers to move within one win of their first NBA Finals since 1999.

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The 121-108 victory at Rocket Arena means they lead the Eastern Conference finals 3-0 and can wrap up the series at the same venue on Monday (01:00 BST, Tuesday).

No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a play-off series in NBA history.

The Knicks are on a franchise-record run of 10 straight play-off victories, winning by an average margin of 22.5 points.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and Mikal Bridges 22 for the third seeds, who never trailed against the Cavaliers.

“We feel – and we always have felt – the sky is the limit with this team,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Evan Mobley scored 24 points, Donovan Mitchell 23 and James Harden 19 for the Cavaliers.

The winners will meet the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, starting on 4 June.

The Thunder lead 2-1 in the Western Conference finals before game four in San Antonio on Sunday (01:00 BST, Monday).

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