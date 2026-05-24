Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge finishes 16th in debut race on African soil - Capital Sports
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Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line at the Sydney Marathon. PHOTO/ABBOTWMMAJORS

Athletics

Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge finishes 16th in debut race on African soil

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2026 – Two-time world record holder for the men’s marathon, Eliud Kipchoge, finished 16th in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

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The double Olympic champion clocked 2:13:29 across the finish line, in a race won by Ethiopian Huseyidin Mohammed, who timed 2:04:55.

Another Ethiopian, Yihunilign Adane, came second in 2:04:59 as Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai took third place in 2:05:06.

The race marks the start of the marathon great’s Eliud Kipchoge World Tour through which he seeks to advocate for running as a way of creating world peace, cohesion among communities, environmental conservation and healthy living.

While unveiling the initiative late last year, in the aftermath of the New York Marathon, Kipchoge said he would be running in a marathon in each of the world’s continent – not to break records but to capture hearts by spreading the gospel of running.

Kipchoge’s other objective of running in Sunday’s race was to amplify support for Cape Town’s bid to be accredited as a World Marathon Majors race.

His next stop after South Africa will be the Porto Alegre Marathon in Brazil on July 12.

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