Veteran sports scribe Kaberia eulogised for passionate, talent

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2026 – Kenyan sports was on Sunday united in grief following the demise of renowned scribe Diblo Kaberia who passed awa after an illness.



Various stakeholders, including fellow scribes, sports officials and athletes, sent their condolences, describing Kaberia as one of the best to ever trot the Kenyan sports industry.



“I met Diblo Kaberia in late 2008/early 2009. It took a 2 minute audition to see that he would be one of the greatest football commentators in Kenya and beyond. RIP Diblo. You will be missed,” veteran sports journalist Carol Radull said.

Similarly, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed eulogised Kaberia, saluting him for his passion to the craft.

“It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing of Diblo Kaberia, a respected sports journalist, who was very passionate to his craft. His contributions to sports journalism will be remembered and missed. Sincere condolences to his family and the entire media fraternity, may his soul rest in peace,” Hussein said.

Another one of his many colleagues who paid tribute to him was Maina Kageni who spoke of him as a talented and exciting presenter.

“What a loss. He was talented, passionate and committed… an exciting presenter and commentator,” Kageni said.

Fondly known as ‘El Mago’, Kaberia joined Radio Africa Group two decades ago and went on to establish himself as one of the top football commentators in the country.

His creative use of words to paint pictures in the minds of listeners left an indelible mark in the hearts of football fans.

Considering his seismic impact in Kenyan sports, many more tributes will continue to flow as people come to terms with his demise.









