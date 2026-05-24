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Arsenal players celebrate with the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

English Premier League

From gloom to boom! Arsenal officially crowned as Premier League champions (PHOTOS)

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2026 – A moment that many have waited for 22 years finally came to be on Sunday evening as Arsenal were officially crowned the 2025/26 English Premier League champions.

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Joyous shouts — complemented by fireworks in the background — rent the Selhurst Park atmosphere as the Gunners’ captain Martin Odegaard lifted the EPL trophy aloft.

It was a befitting end to a campaign in which Mikel Arteta’s men have had to pull out all stops to stave off the marauding challenge of Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

In the end, it took a 1-1 draw between City and Bournemouth on Tuesday for Arsenal to confirm their first title in 22 years.

Declan Rice kisses the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

A 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park was the gloss to a hugely successful season and an appetiser to the lively mood that had permeated the atmosphere.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

Over at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola’s farewell was an anti-climax as Aston Villa beat them 2-1 in their final match of the season.

For Arteta, his mantra from day one — Trust the Process — has finally borne fruit.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

Along the journey, there have been frustrating moments as evidenced by three consecutive second-place finishes in the last three seasons.

French defender William Saliba with the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

However, as an ode to the tagline of his vision, the Gunners’ hierarchy have always trusted the young Spaniard who has now repaid that faith with a long-awaited league crown.

Arsenal’s German striker Kai Havertz celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PHOTO/ARSENAL

With a UEFA Champions League final against Paris St Germain (PSG) to come next weekend, a memorable double is very much a possibility.

For now, they will bask in the glory of their newest identity: ‘Champions of England.’

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