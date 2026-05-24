Arsenal sweeten title league coronation at Palace with hard-earned win

LONDON, England, May 24, 2026 – Arsenal started their reign as Premier League champions with a routine win over Crystal Palace in a party atmosphere at Selhurst Park.

Both sides named experimental line-ups, with Palace in the Conference League final on Wednesday and Arsenal in Saturday’s Champions League showpiece.

And with nothing on the game for either of these sides – with the title wrapped up for Arsenal in the week – the match, with its lack of intensity and scheduled drinks breaks in the heat, had the feeling of a pre-season match.

Gabriel Jesus, who had missed two good opportunities earlier in the first half, gave Arsenal the lead in the 42nd minute with a tidy finish, before Noni Madueke doubled the score shortly after half-time from a trademark Arsenal corner to wrap up Arsenal’s 26th league win of the campaign.

Palace substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta added a consolation for Palace when he flicked in Yeremy Pino’s cross with one minute of normal time left.

Pino then thought he had snatched an unlikely draw when he fired in during stoppage time, but the ball had hit Evann Guessand – who was in an offside position – on its way into the net.

Arteta made nine changes from the side that played against Burnley and named Max Dowman in his starting line-up, with the midfielder becoming the youngest ever player to start a Premier League match at 16 years and 144 days old.

It was also the first time Eberechi Eze had returned to his former club since he left Palace in a deal worth £67m, and the England international was given a hero’s welcome – having scored the winning goal for Palace in the FA Cup final last season.

The result of the match was of insignificance for the travelling Arsenal fans, with all of them here just to see their side lift the Premier League trophy after such a long wait.

Arsenal analysis: Gunners enjoy start to life as champions

This match was always going to be a celebration for Arsenal after ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

And with that piece of silverware secured Mikel Arteta heavily rotated his side, with his main focus on the Champions League final against Paris-St Germain in a week’s time.

Supporters had queued outside of the stadium more than three hours before kick-off to see their heroes get off the team bus and chant about being “champions of England”.

Arsenal, although at times functional this season, have made the big step to become winners and, after three second-placed finishes, they have a huge opportunity to start a period of dominance in the league.

And, for their consistency, the Gunners deservedly finish seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who lost at home to Europa League winners Aston Villa in Pep Guardiola’s final match in charge.

Mikel Arteta said before the game that his team now have to “wear the shirt in a different way” after becoming champions and the manager, who always has such high standards, will hope this win will be the start of a more sustained period of success.

Palace analysis: Focus on Conference League final

This match was the end of an era for Crystal Palace, with it being Oliver Glasner’s last league match in charge before he departs when his contract comes to an end this summer.

Palace’s league form has not been great – they are without a win in their past seven matches – but that is not of any concern, with survival mathematically secured a couple of weeks ago.

The Eagles have reached the final of the Conference League in their first season in a major European competition.

And as well as another trophy, alongside the FA Cup and Community Shield that Glasner has already brought to the club, they have an opportunity to secure Europa League football with a win against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

Their only concern going into the final is around star midfielder Adam Wharton, who had to be withdrawn with what looked like an ankle injury.

Glasner will be remembered as one of the greatest managers in the club’s history, regardless what happens on Wednesday, as he brought the club their first major trophy.

His relationship with those above him was rocky at times during the season, with Glasner showing frustration at not being adequately backed, but the Austrian has shown why he is so highly regarded in the game to lead Palace to the cusp of more silverware.

What next for these teams?

Crystal Palace take on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Arsenal have a European final of their own against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday (17:00)