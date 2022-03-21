Connect with us

Barcelona players celebrate one of their four goals against Madrid

Football

Aubameyang strikes twice as Xavi-ball Barca humiliate Real Madrid in Clasico

Published

MADRID, Spain, Mar 21 – Barcelona stunned Real Madrid with a 4-0 victory last night as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a Clasico demolition at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronald Arauho and Ferran Torres scored the other two goals, as the La Liga leaders looked completely out of place and affected by Karim Benzema’s absence.

The match was billed as a test of Barca’s progress under Xavi Hernandez and they passed with flying colours, a humiliation of their fiercest rivals suggesting they are primed to challenge again for La Liga next season.

