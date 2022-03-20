Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Abel Kipsang competes in the men's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Athletics

Kipsang wins Kenya’s second and last medal at World Indoor Championship

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Abel Kipsang wiped out the tears from missing a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as he clinched Kenya’s second medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, winning bronze in the men’s 1500m in Serbia on Sunday night.

Kipsang who finished fourth at the Olympics put up a spirited sprint in the final 100m of the race to wade off Ethiopia’s Tadesse Lemi in a sprint finish as he clocked 3:33.24.

Defending champions Samuel Tefera won the race in a Championship Record time of 3:32.77 while Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was second for silver in 3:33.02

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved