Football

Troubled Chelsea face Real Madrid as City pair Atletico in Champions League quarters

Published

PARIS, France, Mar 18 – Holders Chelsea were drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday, with the English club’s future in jeopardy.

Chelsea are up for sale after the British government placed Russian owner Roman Abramovich under sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the other ties, Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid, Spanish club Villarreal will play Bayern Munich and Benfica take on Liverpool.

The first legs will be played on April 5 and 6 with the second legs on April 12 and 13.

