Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez won the treble together at Barcelona in 2015.

Football

Suarez and Fabregas support Messi and Neymar after PSG jeers

Published

MADRID, Spain, Mar 13Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas defended their friends and former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar after the pair were jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Sunday.

Messi and Neymar were both whistled during PSG’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux at Parc des Princes as supporters vented their frustration following the team’s Champions League collapse at the hands of Real Madrid last week.

Suarez, who used to live next to Messi and was part of the deadly ‘MSN’ front three with Messi and Neymar at Barca, posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram. He wrote: “As always #footballhasnomemory. Always with you @LeoMessi @Neymarjr. Love you both so much.”

Fabregas also played with Messi and Neymar at Barcelona and wrote on Twitter: “Football has no memory whatsoever… it’s a shame. Always with you brothers”.

Despite their Champions League disappointment, PSG sit 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. “This was a sad afternoon,” said coach Mauricio Pochettino. “Nobody who loves PSG and the club colours can like what happened.

“After the frustration of going out in the Champions League, there’s sadness. There’s no other way to describe it.”

In this article:
