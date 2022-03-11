Fans Allowed Back To Sporting Venues At Full Capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Ahead of various sporting activities this weekend headlined by the Kenya Cup final in Kakamega, spectators have something to smile about after the Ministry of Health lifted the number of fans allowed to grace events that was put up as part of the COVID-19 measures.

Making the announcement Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that owing to reduced cases of positive COVID-19 cases, activities are back to normal and full operation.

However, Kagwe said that only fans who are fully vaccinated can attend sporting activities.

Other containment measures dropped are the mandatory wearing of face masks.