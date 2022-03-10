The late Tirop’s family given custodial rights on property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The High Court in Eldoret has handed the family of the late Agnes Tirop custody over her property until her murder case is heard and determined.

According to the Daily Nation, the late Tirop’s father Vincent had sought temporary administration of her late daughter’s property as the case involving her estranged husband Ibrahim Rotich continues.

Meanwhile the High Court will rule on a Bond application by the suspect’s defense on April 1 after both parties tabled their submissions.

The Daily Nation further reports that the prosecution led by State Counsel David Fedha told the court they had already filed an affidavit on November 9, 2021, opposing Rotich’s release on bond.

In the application, the state counsel argued that the accused might influence, threaten or interfere with witnesses if released on bond.

On December 3, 2021, the court had directed the probation team to work on the pre-bail report to help in determining whether the accused could be released on bond.

The prosecution said it has more than 10 witnesses, including Rotich’s kin who include his brothers and cousins.

Rotich is accused of killing the Kenyan Olympian on October 12 at their home in Iten. The estranged husband was arrested in Changamwe, Mombasa, by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after a chase that started all the way in Nairobi.

Tirop’s murder shook the nation as she was slain just a few days away from her 26th birthday.