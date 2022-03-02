Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

National Olympics Committee unveils commissions for 2022-24

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has launched commissions that will undertake different duties from next year through to 2024, when the next Olympic Games are staged in Paris, France.

The Commissions are working groups operating to ensure the policies and strategies set by the executive board are achieved.

The Commissions’ launch was presided by the Second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni, who read out  NOC-K President Dr. Paul Tergat’s speech.

“In order to accomplish this ambitious dream, the Executive and the Secretariat require the input and collaboration from other stakeholders beyond our walls. We want to tap and exploit the incredible knowledge and experiences from citizens of this country who want to make a difference in our sports and the Olympic Movement, for that matter that is why you were all precisely chosen”

Launching the 2022-2024 NOC-K Commissions he congratulated the members from a solid position of confidence and pride.

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku

The President also spoke on the individual and collective diversity of profiles that each member of commission brings in adding quality and value to the Committee’s service delivery.

Speaking during the launch the Secretary General Francis Mutuku took the Commissions through the terms of reference, pointing out the three challenges the executive board is throwing at them. Transformation, Impact and Legacy.

“The board is challenging you to leave a footprint in sports in the year 2022-2024.The key thing is to always remember that the athlete is at the center of everything. Look towards leaving a legacy that goes beyond this term.”

Mutuku also explained 65pc of the nominations were done by the federations while 35pc was done by the secretariat and the executive board having tapped into their expertise and technical knowledge and experiences to help us deliver on the expectations of athletes and sports fraternity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commissions were also updated on the NOC-K strategic plan with key performance areas exerting influence on their groups such as Elite Athlete Development, Organization sustainability and capacity development.

NOC-K commissions:

  1. Strategy and Performance
  2. Elite Athlete Performance
  3. Gender Commission
  4. Marketing Commission
  5. Medical Commission
  6. NOC-K Institute Commission.
  7. Sports and Active Society Commission.

8 Sports and Sustainability Commission.

  1. Youth Commission

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved